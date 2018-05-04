BookOfRyan: Royce Da 5’9 Bares Soul With New LP, Twitter Reacts

Royce Da 5’9 has been one of Hip-Hop’s top wordsmiths for some time now, and arguably made a case for himself being the best to do it with the release of his sprawling Bar Exam 4 mixtape from 2017. While the Detroit lyricist has been candid in the past about his personal life on wax, his latest album, Book Of Ryan, is his most revealing yet and fans on Twitter are ecstatic.

Book Of Ryan is Royce’s seventh studio album, and his second release year after dropping Prhyme 2 alongside DJ Premier this past March. Boasting production from Antman Wonder, S1, DJ Khalil, and Mr. Porter among others, it also marks the first time Royce has appeared on a track with Eminem on a project not connected to their Bad Meets Evil group efforts with the track “Caterpillar.”

You can stream Book Of Ryan below to see if it lives up to Royce Da 5’9’s assertion that this is his most personal album to date. Hit the flip for reactions from fans on Twitter.

Book of Ryan trending @Royceda59 salute king pic.twitter.com/iq19GqlOrf — P the Younger (@CashmereCulprit) May 4, 2018

Shout out @Royceda59 for making me cry real tears at work listening to the very personal Book of Ryan. Thanks for reminding me of my childhood & that I'm in good company as we share similar stories. And thanks for reminding of my own experiences on the Boblo Boat. — Master Shredder (@AriesPrototype) May 3, 2018

Been spinning @Royceda59’s Book of Ryan for a couple weeks and couldn’t be happier as a fan. He’s always had the bars, but on this he really digs into his lineage and gives insight into who he is in a powerful, accountable way. The definitive album from one of rap’s greatest ever — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) May 2, 2018

