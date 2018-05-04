WATCH: ‘Power’ Official Season 5 Trailer [VIDEO]

Somebody’s got to pay. The trailer for season 5 of Starz hit show Power is here, and it’s properly lit!

Former foes (see: Kanan aka 50 Cent) had become allies, friends need to catch the proper fade (see: Dre) and Ghost and Tommy are still in the middle of the chaos. Oh yeah, and Angela is still around.

“Power” season five picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick in a dangerous alliance with his former drug partner and brother-in-arms Tommy Egan and mortal enemy Kanan Stark. As Ghost mourns the death of his daughter Raina, he searches for vengeance and throws himself into his work, reaching new, professional heights. But with this newfound publicity, his quest for blood threatens to dismantle his legitimate legacy. Ghost is blind to new enemies and, as the Feds grow closer to unmasking his true identity, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

Looks like this season is going to be fire.

Season 5 of Power kicks off Sunday, July 1 at 8pm ET. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Starz