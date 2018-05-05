Kevin Hart Is Thankful For His Angels After Private Jet Incident

Kevin Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the Celtics vs 76ers NBA playoff series and had a traumatizing plane landing. Coming to their destination at Logan Airport, their Gulfstream IV plane blew a tire on Thursday (May 3).

The superstar comedian took to Snapchat afterward to share an immediate update on the incident. He stated that the pilot handled the situation perfectly and nobody was injured. This was a situation that could have been much worse. Kevin Hart showed appreciation towards God and his angels for having his back.

The blown tire did leave a trail of debris on the runaway affecting other travelers. Other passengers noted that they were fearful of their departing planes running into any debris that was left. No further accidents have been reported thus far.

Photo: Getty