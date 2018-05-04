adidas Isn’t Considering Dropping Kanye West For Slavery Comments [VIDEO]

Even though Kanye West continues to suffer from chronic verbal diarrhea his apparel partner has not pulled the plug on his deal. adidas’ CEO has confirmed the Three Stripes brand is standing by him.

During a live interview with Bloomberg TV CEO Kasper Rorsted stated there have not been any discussions internally or with Free Thinker ‘Ye to terminate their association.

“There clearly are some comments we don’t support. Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator. I’m not going to comment on every comment he or somebody else [is] making.” The executive also stated that adidas plans to discuss the matter with him in the near future.

Last week West went from troll to traitor status when he went on TMZ Live where he downplayed the ills of slavery. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. 400 years? That sounds like a choice.” He has since tried to clarify the statement with more head ass free thinking reason but no dice.

Since then several high profile individuals have denounced the “All Day” rapper while the the Alt-Right, and Donald Trump, have cheered him on.

Photo: WENN.com