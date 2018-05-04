Black Male Support for Trump Doubles After Kanye West Tweets, Per One Poll

According to a new poll, support for Donald Trump from Black males doubled after Kanye West’s positive tweets about his homie, Comrade Cheeto. However, don’t be one of those people who falls for the jig.

Reports the Washington Times, which is a right-leaning, conservative outlet:

A new poll shows that there was a significant uptick in support for President Trump among black males following tweets from hip-hop mogul Kanye West appearing to back the president.

According to a Reuters poll taken April 29, 22 percent of black males approved of the president’s job performance, up from 11 percent one week earlier. Seven percent of the demographic also reported having “mixed feelings” about the president, up from 1.5 percent.

Seventy-one percent of the cohort still said they disapproved of Mr. Trump’s performance in office.

Support among black females remained relatively steady over that same span, increasing slightly from 6 to 9 percent.

In the same poll, 54% of participants disapproved of Trump’s performance as President while 42% approved.

Also keep in mind, this is one poll and when you look at the raw numbers, 118 Black males approved of Trump the prior week compared to 171 the next week. Support among Black males had been up and down for all the weeks prior (who are these coons anyway?). So a reflection of the culture, this poll is definitely not.

Lastly, the poll was completed before Ye went full slavery apologist.

As for Yeezy, he’s back in Wyoming working on those albums.

