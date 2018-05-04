Desiigner “Tonka,” Priice Tag,” Youngboy Never Broke Again ft. Birdman “We Poppin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.4.18

In case you weren’t aware today is Desiigner day as he’s dropped his latest project, L.O.D. EP and a few new videos to accompany his release.

Traveling to the country to get crunk in a truck for his visuals to “Tonka” and getting lit in what seems to be an abandoned mansion for “Priice Tag,” Desiigner proves that he’s as hyper and active as the clothing store.

Back on the block Birdman rides shotgun through Youngboy Never Broke Again’s hood for their visuals to “We Poppin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snow Tha Product, Ace Hood, and more.

DESIIGNER – “TONKA”

DESIIGNER – “PRIICE TAG”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN FT. BIRDMAN – “WE POPPIN”

SNOW THA PRODUCT FT. DRAM – “MYSELF”

ACE HOOD – “BE CALM”

SNOWGOONS FT. SICKNATURE – “BLACK SNOW 2.0”

RUBE – “DESPERADO”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “DON’T DO THAT”

JEDI MIND TRICKS – “SAN LA MUERTE”

JORJA SMITH – “BLUE LIGHTS”

DUCKWRTH – “BOY”