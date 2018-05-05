Blac Chyna’s Appearance Fee Bag Looking Light These Days

Blac Chyna was once one of the most sought-after social media stars with appearance fees in clubs going as high as $30,000 reportedly. Now, that appearance fee bag is looking mad light after her connection to Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian media empire has all but fizzled.

TMZ reports:

BC’s turning 30 next week, and we’re told she’s spread the word to promoters she’s available for club bookings. We did a little digging and turns out Chyna’s earning power has fizzled since breaking up with Rob Kardashian (unless waging courtroom war counts).

The numbers are staggering — BC went from booking gigs that paid her up to $30k not too long ago in her heyday with Rob & Co. … to now struggling to snag more than $7k per gig.

That’s what several top club promoters in Cali told us, and it gets worse. One promoter said he wouldn’t pay her a penny more than $5k because Chyna without Rob is like Sonny without Cher.

With word of a baby on the way with her teen boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, it appears that Blac Chyna won’t be hitting the club circuit anytime soon.

