Troi Torain AKA Star Departs Complex’s ‘Everyday Struggle’

Everday Struggle, Complex’s popular morning program, has seen a pair of shifts over the past several months with the departure of Joe Budden and the arrival of longtime media personality Troi Torain AkA Star. After four months, Torain is moving on from the program and will return to his own media interests by way of The Star Network on YouTube and beyond.

Torain’s arrival was met with both fanfare and criticism, as many who have followed the host over the years are patently aware of his sharp tongue and unforgiving wit as only “The Hater” can provide. From his long stints in radio to his popular YouTube program Star In The Morning and his Shot 97 website, Torain, who never stopped doing the YouTube and online shows during his time with Complex, will undoubtedly return to his preferred format where he can truly cut loose.

According to Torain, the split from Complex was mutual. After first joining, and decidedly roasting co-host DJ Akademiks with moderator and host Nadeska Alexis playing referee, the show settled into a good grove as the elder statesman held his own with his younger colleagues on current topics. However, fans of the show felt that Torain was being muzzled but that is mere speculation at the moment. Torain also spoke on the split via his The Star Report program

Complex hasn’t named an official replacement yet but in the wake of Budden leaving the show, DJ Whoo Kid has filled in as a guest co-host in times past. The show has also been on hiatus for a few weeks as well, with some wondering if the show will make a return.

—

Photo: Getty