Trey Songz Won’t Be Charged For Domestic Assault

Trey Songz will be not be getting charged for domestic violence after a woman claimed he hit her at a party. The R&B crooner turned himself in back in May, and was released shortly, and has always maintained his innocence.

After the Los Angeles District Attorney rejected the felony case last month, Page Six confirmed Friday that the Los Angeles City Attorney has declined to file misdemeanor charges.

Songz, 33, was arrested in March for allegedly hitting a woman named Andrea Buera in the face during a party over NBA All-Star weekend in February.

Buera detailed the alleged attack in a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom, saying, “I was attending an afterparty when Trey began yelling at me, choking at me … and ultimately knocked me to the ground. While I was on the ground, he continued punching me and did not stop until his security guard pulled him off me.”

Reportedly, Songz lawyer provided testimony from multiple people that contradicted the woman’s claims.

