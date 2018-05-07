Home > News

Stevie Wonder Calls Kanye West’s Slavery Comment Foolishness

Stevie Wonder is a national treasure.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Stevie Wonder performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Even Stevie Wonder can see that Kanye West is trippin’. While walking through LAX, the music icon said that Yeezy’s slavery was a choice comments was “foolishness.”

“If you know your history, you know that’s not true,” Wonder told TMZ. “And if you know the truth…[it’s] foolishness.”

Wonder also said he wouldn’t attend Donald Trump’s race summit if he were to be invited.

Protect Stevie Wonder at all costs—he is a national treasure.

Photo: Getty Images for TIDAL

Kanye West , stevie wonder

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE