Stevie Wonder Calls Kanye West’s Slavery Comment Foolishness

Even Stevie Wonder can see that Kanye West is trippin’. While walking through LAX, the music icon said that Yeezy’s slavery was a choice comments was “foolishness.”

“If you know your history, you know that’s not true,” Wonder told TMZ. “And if you know the truth…[it’s] foolishness.”

Wonder also said he wouldn’t attend Donald Trump’s race summit if he were to be invited.

Protect Stevie Wonder at all costs—he is a national treasure.

Photo: Getty Images for TIDAL