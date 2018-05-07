The Weinstein Company Targets Of Jay-Z & Eminem For Owed Monies

Harvey Weinstein already has the mounting sexual assault allegations to contend with and now, his former business, The Weinstein Company, is the target of legal action from Jay-Z and Eminem. The Hip-Hop stars claim TWC owes them royalties and payments for services rendered to the production company.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jay-Z claims TWC owes him over $480,000 in unpaid fees for the Kalief Browder and Trayvon Martin films they worked on together.

In their bankruptcy docs, TWC claimed they didn’t owe Jay-Z anything on the Browder project and didn’t even make mention of the Martin one. But Jay says his company is owed at least $240k for the Kalief project and an additional $240k for the Trayvon film.

He says the amount could be more because TWC hasn’t been forthcoming with its accounting.

The outlet adds that Eminem is seeking $352,000 for producing and submitting a song to the soundtrack for 2015’s Southpaw film, with his side entering into demand requests back in October of last year.

