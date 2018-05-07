Home > News

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fastest Film to Break $1 Billion

Thanos has got to pay. But first, Marvel and Disney are getting really paid.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 2 hours ago
Avengers: Infinity War

Source: Marvel Studios/Disney / Marvel Studios/ Disney

Thanos delivering those fades was a win for Marvel and Disney. Avengers: Infinity War has officially become the fastest film to reach $1 billion in box office sales globally. 

Deadline reports that Infinity War hit the mark in 11 days, beating out the previous leader, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took 12 days back in 2015. Thanks to the film’s success—and don’t you dare forget Black Panther’s—Disney as already passed $3 billion worldwide for 2018.

It’s only May.

Also worthing not, Avenger: Infinity War still hasn’t opened in China. Marvel and Disney stays securing that (massive) bag.

Can we get Avengers 4 fast-tracked, though?

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Avengers: Infinity War

