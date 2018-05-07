Gucci Releases Dapper Dan Collection; Opens New Store In SoHo Manhattan

Dapper Dan continues to flourish. Gucci has released a ready-to-wear capsule with the legendary tailor.

The luxury fashion house has expanded on their partnership with Mr. Day with a new collection that is a nod to some of his most noted designs from his original run in the 1980’s.

Included are tracksuits, a sequence bomber, velour v neck sweaters and accessories that all feature Dan’s signature touch of over the top embellishments.

To coincide with this new drop Gucci has opened their first store in the SoHo district of Manhattan. According to the formal press release the location is “In homage to the culturally rich artistic heritage of SoHo, Gucci is collaborating with icons that have transcended the passage of time and align with the Houses’ distributive spirit.”

You can view more photos from the Gucci Dapper Dan collection in the following pages. The collection will be exclusive to the Wooster Street storefront with a wider roll-out for the Fall season.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Airbnb

