Meek Mill To Be Premiere Guest On Angie Martinez’s New TIDAL Series

Meek Mill is a free man, and he’s talking. The Philly rapper will be the first guest on Angie Martinez‘s just announced new series of interview specials on TIDAL called One of One.

The first episode will get the livestream treatment tomorrow (May 8) at 12PM ET. If you’re a local NYC TIDAL member you will have the chance to watch in person, but if not, you can watch live via TIDAL.com/OneOfOne.

One of One is being billed as a series with a “focus on the unique successes that make artists, athletes and today’s most culturally influential people ‘One of One.'” Known for here excellent interviewing skills, this should be light work for Martinez to dig up what inspired and lead to the greatness of her subjects.

“No two stories are the same,” said Angie Martinez via a press release. “It is our individual gifts and unique life experiences that lead us to our place in the world and I look forward to finding out what those things are in each of my guests.”

Considering the past year that saw Meek Mill jailed on a parole violation thanks to an allegedly corrupt judge followed by his eventual release after a whirlwind of public support from the like of the Governor of Pennsylvania, this first interview should be a good one.

Photo: TIDAL