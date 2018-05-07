Karen Civil To Host New Series Geared Towards Millennial Entrepreneurs

Media maven Karen Civil will take her talents to the Complex network this week with the debut of a new series geared towards millennial entrepreneurs on their way to a come up. The series, Good Looking Out, will give young business-minded hopefuls tips and insider information that will bolster their creative endeavors.

Spread out over the course of six episodes, Good Looking Out will feature Civil and a number of millennial designers, artists, chefs and musicians among other creatives hashing out the hows and whys of their respective business goals. The young entrepreneurs will be paired with figures from the worlds they’re trying to break into, who will offer some varying perspectives and part of their journeys to the top.

“With 2018 being labeled as the year of the partnership, it’s great to be working with Complex on “Good Looking Out” to give guidance and structure to upcoming entrepreneurs with the help of professionals in their field!” Civil said in a media statement.

The show airs this Wednesday (May 9) at 11 AM EST via Complex, Complex Hustle, and Complex Social. Learn more here.

Photo: Getty