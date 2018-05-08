Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg & Powers Pleasant “Pull Up,” Papoose “Underrated” & More | Daily Visuals 5.7.18

One of the biggest perks of being a rap star is they get to travel the world on the label’s dime and while they’re at it shoot videos in some interesting places.

This time around the rap stars are Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg and Powers Pleasant (no “$” in his name), the video is “Pull Up,” and the palce is Tokyo, Japan. Getting their fast and furious on, the three rappers enjoy Tokyo’s city lights and underground Hip-Hop scene.

Back in New York Papoose finally takes off his hat for the first time since he was born and reveals an impressive hairline for his clip to “Underrated.” He also shows off some notable boxing skills in the ring but the hairline is the star of the show.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Slim Thug featuring Sauce Walka and Cam Wallace, BlocBoy JB, and more.

JOEY BADA$$, A$AP FERG & POWERS PLEASANT – “PULL UP”

PAPOOSE – “UNDERRATED”

SLIM THUG FT. SAUCE WALKA & CAM WALLACE – “RINGIN”

BLOCBOY JB – “NO CHORUS”

SONNY DIGITAL – “WE ON”

KEY! & KENNY BEATS – “KELLY PRICE FREESTYLE”

TREVOR JACKSON – “UNPACKING”

KYLE FT. KEHLANI – “PLAYINWITME”

TRAP BECKHAM – “WORK IT FOR ME”

SHIRT – “WOMAN IS GOD”

ARIN RAY – “STRESSIN”

RJ & DJ MUSTARD – “I DO”

MONTANA OF 300 – “UGLY”