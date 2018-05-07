Afro-Latina Beauty Brianna Amor Sitting High On A Georgia Peach [PHOTOS]

Brianna Francisco, better known to the Instagram masses as Brianna Amor, has been on the scene for a few years turning heads and breaking necks with her show-stopping backside and the heavy handfuls in front of her. The Atlanta-based brand ambassador is our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

There isn’t a ton of information out there about Brianna Amor, but what is publicly known is that she hails from Boston, Massachusetts originally and is of Jamaican and Honduran descent. Since starting her career fresh out of high school in 2006, the curvy Ms. Amor has appeared in videos with the likes of T.I., Akon, and even shared a cover of an XXL issue with 50 Cent according to what we’ve uncovered online.

With over 500,000 followers on the ‘Gram, Brianna Amor realizes she has the power of the peach to entice those who happen across her page. Check out more of Brianna Amor below and on the following pages.

😇😇😇 outfit @prettylittlething A post shared by Brianna Francisco (@briannaamor) on May 5, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

