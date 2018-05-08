Home > News

What Beef: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Spotted Chatting At Met Gala

All of this talk of a feud between the biggest women rappers in the game just got squashed.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG18 / Getty

Among the most robust Hip-Hop rumors of late was talk that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were close to being at each other’s necks, causing a big rift between the top women rappers in the game. However, at last night’s Met Gala in New York, the hometown heroines were spotted speaking to one another like long lost friends.

According to E! News, Cardi B attended her first Met Gala alongside Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott, which the magazine speculated may have put the two superstars together. This year’s Met Gala theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and that was on heavy display from the likes of stars such as Rihanna, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.

While it isn’t known what the pair spoke about, it’s good to see Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are at a place where a random sidebar chat at one of the top fashion balls of the year could take place.

Photo: Getty

