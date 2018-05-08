Rapper G-Eazy Speaks On Cocaine Arrest In Sweden, Avoids Jail Time

G-Eazy has some explaining to do. The Def Jam rapper recently spoke on getting arrested in Sweden for fading security and getting caught with cocaine.
“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f*cking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f*ck to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans,” said G-Eazy in the caption of a black * white photo of himself on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.”
People reports that G-Eazy will have to pay a $9,000 fine and $810 in restitution to the security. And most importantly, he avoids jails time, and gets two years probation.
Must be nice.
Photo: WENN.com