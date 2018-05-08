NY Attorney General Resigns Over Abuse Allegations, Called Girlfriend “Brown Slave”

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is outta here. After a blistering story describing his physical abuse of four women, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for him to quit, Schneiderman tended his resignation last night (May 7).

The details in a New Yorker article regarding Schneiderman’s sexual activities that involved slapping and beating women during sex are rather heinous. Although the now former AG claims it was consensual, the victims say that was not the case.

Particularly of interest is his allegedly calling a girlfriend his “brown slave.” Tanya Selvaratnam, who is of Sri Lankan descent, dated Schneiderman for over a year and detailed her abuse.

Reports the New Yorker:

Although Schneiderman often doted on her, he demanded that she spend more and more time with him, and he began physically abusing her in bed. “The slaps started after we’d gotten to know each other,” she recalls. “It was at first as if he were testing me. Then it got stronger and harder.” Selvaratnam says, “It wasn’t consensual. This wasn’t sexual playacting. This was abusive, demeaning, threatening behavior.”

When Schneiderman was violent, he often made sexual demands. “He was obsessed with having a threesome, and said it was my job to find a woman,” she says. “He said he’d have nothing to look forward to if I didn’t, and would hit me until I agreed.” (She had no intention of having a threesome.) She recalls, “Sometimes, he’d tell me to call him Master, and he’d slap me until I did.” Selvaratnam, who was born in Sri Lanka, has dark skin, and she recalls that “he started calling me his ‘brown slave’ and demanding that I repeat that I was ‘his property.’ ”

It’s all good if your partner is with it. These women clearly were not (Selvaratnam described him as a “sexual sadist”).

Despite Schneiderman being a #MeToo supporter, getting Martin Shkreli out the paint and in jail and riding against Donald Trump, good riddance.

He does say everything was totally consensual, though.

BREAKING: New York AG Eric Schneiderman announces he will resign tomorrow after reports that he physically abused four women. Here's his full statement: pic.twitter.com/a2AmtkZDPU — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) May 8, 2018

—

Photo: Getty