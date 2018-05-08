Nicki Minaj Announces New Album ‘Queen’ Drops In June

Nicki Minaj had a busy Met Gala last night (May 7). Besides hitting the red carpet and politicking with her alleged rival Cardi B, the YMCMB Barbie announced that her new album, titled Queen, will be out in June.

“This is a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming on June 15th,” said Nicki from the red carpet in her Oscar De La Renta dress. “And it’s called Queen, and I can’t wait.”

We’re going to go ahead and bet that the Lil’ Kim ride or dies will be reacting.

The new album should be no surprise since Nicki Minaj has been heavily pushing her two new singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.”

BREAKING🚨 Nicki Minaj’s fourth studio album will drop June 15th and will be titled #QUEEN pic.twitter.com/VmmJMEebss — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) May 8, 2018

#OscarDeLaRenta #MetGala 🙏🏽 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on May 7, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

—

Photo: Getty