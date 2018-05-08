Bun In The Oven: Scrappy & Bambi Announce Pregnancy, Sierra Mollywhops Kelly & Twitter Rejoices Plus Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta picks up in the drama where last week’s episode didn’t. We return back to Momma Dee’s palace, and she is prepping for a visit from Nurse Bae but instead is greeted at the door by her son Scrappy.

Scrappy & all of us just want momma dee to be a regular ole granny. #LHHATL — Rebelle👑 (@itsrebelle) May 8, 2018

He is back in town after his small stint in Miami. Scrappy is in much better place now that he the Bamb are together again and married. That’s not all he is happy about though, he tells his momma that he and Bambi are expecting and she is elated at the news of the arrival of a new heir to the “kingdom.”

I snatched my ole lady up and made her my wife #LHHATL 😁 pic.twitter.com/whi4c7kDC9 — Tanisha Renee (@realauthorista1) May 8, 2018

Scrappy knows his momma and informs her she can’t tell anyone in the A about the news due to the fact both he and Bambi had suffered some severe complications in a previous pregnancy. If you genuinely believe that anyone can keep a secret on this show, then you haven’t been watching. Scrappy breaks his own rule when he tells Stevie J and Joc the news plus there is also the small notion that there television cameras present.

Scrappy you can’t keep a pregnancy on the low and announce it on tv bruh🤦🏾‍♀️ #LHHATL — Mizzlu_lu (@LuMizzlu) May 8, 2018

Momma Dee eventually also uniquely spills the beans or shall we say she forces Bambi to reveal she is pregnant to Rasheeda and Tammy. Momma Dee breaks out a bag full of onesies and the ladies thought at first she was expecting, but she shuts that notion down immediately. Bambi picks up on what Momma Dee is doing and decides to just tell the group the news and urges them to keep the information on the low.

via GIPHY

Congratulations to Scrappy and Bambi though.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

CONTINUED

1 2 3 4 5Next page »