50 Cent Attacks A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Sense, Rocky Fires Back

Troll master supreme Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t letting up on his assault on all things Harlem, this time turning his “get the strap” movement onto A$AP Rocky. After the Queens rapper clowned a photo of Rocky wearing a Gucci bag for a fashion shoot, Fif kicked off a mild war of words with the A$AP Mob leader firing back.

Fif took the first shot on Monday (May 7) after posting an image of Rocky decked out in Gucci head to toe complete with a bag to finish off the look.

“l said get the strap, not get the bag smh HARLEM SH*T AGAIN. LOL,” Fif wrote in the photo caption.

After a bit, Rocky took aim at 50 Cent and Eminem’s fashion sense, but it looks to be mostly in good fun considering. Props to High Snobiety for the screen grab retort from A$AP Rocky.

—

Photo: Getty