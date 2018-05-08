Florida Man Arrested For Trying To “Barbecue All The Child Molesters” At A Motel

A man in Kissimmee, Florida is in custody after authorities say he tried to murder a gang of sex offenders by burning them to death in a motel room.

WESH 2 is reporting that Jorge Porto-Sierra has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after Porto-Sierra confessed to trying to kill multiple people at the Friendly Village Inn on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. Speaking to police the 50-year-old said he went to the motel with the intentions to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”

Witnesses of the incident recalled a cigarette smoking Porto-Sierra screaming “I’m going to kill you, child molester” before throwing gasoline on the motel door and into a window he broke through. According to reports at least two of the four victims of Porto-Sierra’s rampage are convicted sexual offenders. How the 50-year-old knew the people there were sexual offenders has yet to be revealed but whatever intel he got on the people in that motel room sure as hell seemed to be on the money.

Porto-Sierra is currently being held without bail at the Osceola County Jail.

When deputies asked why he didn’t flicker his lit cigarette at the gasoline he had poured the old man simply said, “You got here too soon.”

Crazy times we live in. But was he wrong?

Let us know what you think in the comments. [Editor’s Note: Florida Man is very real]

Photo: Osceola County PD