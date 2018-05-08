Home > News

Cornball Nightwatchman George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking

Zimmerman is accused of allegedly stalking a private investigator in Florida.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Matthew Apperson sentencing

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

George Zimmerman won’t escape the struggle anytime soon, and a recent accusation levied against him solidified that fact. The former nightwatchman has been charged with allegedly stalking a private investigator in the state of Florida.

NBC News reports:

George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of murdering unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, has been charged with stalking a private investigator working on a Jay-Z documentary about the case.

Over the course of nine days in December, Dennis Warren got 55 calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman, according to court documents. Zimmerman allegedly also threatened to feed the investigator to an alligator, the court papers show.

Zimmerman, who’s had several run-ins with law enforcement since the racially charged 2012 case that ignited protests, is scheduled to be arraigned on the single misdemeanor charge on May 30.

Zimmerman allegedly texted a co-producer of the Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story documentary he would feed Warren to alligators.

Photo: Getty

florida , George Zimmerman

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE