Cornball Nightwatchman George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking

George Zimmerman won’t escape the struggle anytime soon, and a recent accusation levied against him solidified that fact. The former nightwatchman has been charged with allegedly stalking a private investigator in the state of Florida.

NBC News reports:

George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of murdering unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, has been charged with stalking a private investigator working on a Jay-Z documentary about the case.

Over the course of nine days in December, Dennis Warren got 55 calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman, according to court documents. Zimmerman allegedly also threatened to feed the investigator to an alligator, the court papers show.

Zimmerman, who’s had several run-ins with law enforcement since the racially charged 2012 case that ignited protests, is scheduled to be arraigned on the single misdemeanor charge on May 30.

Zimmerman allegedly texted a co-producer of the Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story documentary he would feed Warren to alligators.

Photo: Getty