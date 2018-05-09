Home > News

Sanaa Lathan Again Denies Biting Beyoncé

It's she said, she said when it comes to this persistent rumor.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Sanaa Lathan Health Magazine cover

Source: Kayt Jones for Health Magazine / Kayt Jones for Health Magazine

After an intense investigation, by Twitter, actress Sanaa Lathan was deemed the allegedly “high” actress who dared to bite Beyoncé in the cheek at a party. The renowned actress denied being the culprit in a story first relayed by Tiffany Haddish.

Lathan covers the latest issue of Health magazine, so of course it came up. And she still denies being the reckless face chomper.

Reports Health mag:

Yeah, it blew up. And I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with. Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre.

And there you have it.

However, nothing short of Beyoncé saying, “Yeah, Sanaa didn’t bite me,” will ever make this rumor go away.

Photo: Kayt Jones for Health Magazine

Beyonce , newsletter , Sanaa Lathan

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE