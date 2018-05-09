Jordan Peele Teases ‘Get Out’ Follow Up, The Rumored Cast Sounds Lit

The world is eagerly awaiting Jordan Peele’s next film. The Academy Award-winning director has given us a small glimpse of his latest movie plus its rumored cast.

No, it’s not the sequel to Get Out that he suggested might have been inspired by Kanye’s tweets from the sunken place. Instead his highly-anticipated follow up to the critically acclaimed movie is titled Us which is due in theaters March 15th, 2019. Peele shared a photo of the movie poster with no caption which revealed the title and release date.

While he didn’t mention it, Variety exclusively reports that Peele’s “New Nightmare” will boast some serious star power. Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, as well as Elisabeth Moss, are in talks for lead roles in the film. Until trailer drops the only information we have to go off from is the two faces that make a shape of a heart in the poster. One thing is for sure Peele has the world anxious.

Jordan we need a teaser trailer or something not now, BUT RIGHT NOW.

—

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty