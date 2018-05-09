Juelz Santana Withdraws Request To Get Off House Arrest

It seems Juelz Santana is reconsidering his legal strategy. His lawyers have rescinded their request to ease up the restrictions on his home confinement.

Last week his legal team had submitted a plea stating the Harlem native should be allowed to perform concerts as that is sole way of providing for his family.

Santana and his team were set to appear at Newark, Federal Court today for a hearing to see if the judge would free up his travel restrictions. In a strange turn of events his lawyer cancelled the meeting last minute with no explanation.

The “Mic Check” rapper is due back in court tomorrow where he will be formally arraigned on weapons possession and carrying a weapon onto an aircraft. He faces 20 years if convicted.

