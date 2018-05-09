Home > News

Teairra Mari Addresses Leak Of Instagram Dome Work, Seeking Legal Action

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star isn't letting the exposure of private bedroom acts dull her shine.

Written By Lance Strong

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Teairra Mari is currently the topic of discussion via social media today, this after her Instagram page was hacked and images of her performing sexual acts were leaked to the page. After taking down the offending images, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star says she’s going to seek legal action in a written statement.

As we reported on earlier, the 30-year-old reality series star and singer’s IG page featured her performing oral sex on what has been reported to have been Abdul Akbar-Ahad, a former basketball player for Idaho State who was connected romantically to Mari.

In her statement, Mari didn’t name Akbar-Ahad nor did she specifically name what happened, but it is beyond clear that she was referencing the hack and corresponding images.

“Recently my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred,” Mari wrote.

At the end of her statement, Mari said she will be “in pursuit of justice.”

Photo: Getty

hacked , instagram , Love and Hip Hop Hollywood , newsletter , Teairra Mari

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE