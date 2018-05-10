Juicy J “Choke Hold,” George Clinton ft. Scarface & Mudbone “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me” & More | Daily Visuals 5.9.18

Even though we live in the “High Definition” age of music videos, you have to appreciate the old grainy VHS visuals from yesteryear.

Juicy J certainly remembers those days and for his clip to “Choke Hold” incorporates that old school VHS tape format that perfectly captures his gritty feeling he’s spilling on the track.

Speaking of old school, Funkadelic Godfather OG George Clinton reconnects with his Parliament brethren and links up with Hip-Hop OG Scarface and Mudbone for their own retro-inspired visuals to “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock, Lucki, and more.

JUICY J – “CHOKE HOLD”

GEORGE CLINTON FT. SCARFACE & MUDBONE – “I’M GON MAKE U SICK O’ME”

PNB ROCK – “SCRUB”

LUCKI – “SWITCHLANES”

LIL BABY – “SOUTHSIDE”

TAFIA – “DBF”