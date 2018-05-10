Home > News

Juicy J “Choke Hold,” George Clinton ft. Scarface & Mudbone “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me” & More | Daily Visuals 5.9.18

Juicy J takes it back to the times of cassette tapes and George Clinton takes it even further back to the betamax era. Today's Daily Visuals

Written By O

Posted 13 mins ago
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Performing at Manchester O2 Ritz

Even though we live in the “High Definition” age of music videos, you have to appreciate the old grainy VHS visuals from yesteryear.

Juicy J certainly remembers those days and for his clip to “Choke Hold” incorporates that old school VHS tape format that perfectly captures his gritty feeling he’s spilling on the track.

Speaking of old school, Funkadelic Godfather OG George Clinton reconnects with his Parliament brethren and links up with Hip-Hop OG Scarface and Mudbone for their own retro-inspired visuals to “I’m Gon Make U Sick O’Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock, Lucki, and more.

JUICY J – “CHOKE HOLD”

GEORGE CLINTON FT. SCARFACE & MUDBONE – “I’M GON MAKE U SICK O’ME”

PNB ROCK – “SCRUB”

LUCKI – “SWITCHLANES”

LIL BABY – “SOUTHSIDE”

TAFIA – “DBF”

