T.I.’s Biz Partner Files For Bankruptcy Over Failed Atlanta Restaurant

T.I.‘s failed Atlanta restaurant is still a thorn in his side. The Atlanta rapper’s business partner has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Page Six reports that Tip’s biz partner Charles Hughes filed for bankruptcy via their failed restaurant, Scales 925 Atlanta. The paperwork was filed on May 1.

Reportedly, T.I. and Hughes both have a 40% interest in the company while the remaining 20% is split between four other partners.

While their company is involved in four pending lawsuits, it claims it only has $5000 in assets.

Scales 925 opened back in 2015 but closed about a year later. In 2016, T.I. got sued for allegedly skimping on employee payments, which he has vehemently denied. He also was sure to distance himself from Hughes.

In more positive news, T.I.’s new BET show The Grand Hustle will premiere in July.

Photo: Bernard Smalls