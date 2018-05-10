‘The Predator’ Teaser Trailer Delivers Bloody Fades [VIDEO]

The teaser trailer for The Predator has arrived, and the alien hunters are delivering fades in the ‘burbs.

Directed by Shane Black and starring Boyd Holbrook, you’ll also say familiar faces like Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn and…wait for it…Sterling K. Brown.

As for the flick:

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

All we’re saying is that Brown better survive for at least an hour or we’ll be highly upset.

The Predator is in theaters September 14. Watch the teaser trailer below.