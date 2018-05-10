Video Shows Cop Brutally Body Slamming Tuxedo-Wearing Black Man #AnthonyHall

Anthony Hall did a noble big brother act and took his teen sister to her high school prom in, and the pair went out to grab a bite to eat after. What the 16-year-old didn’t know was that the fun night out would suddenly take a left turn after an encounter with a white police officer at a North Carolina Waffle House became brutal.

Charlotte News & Observer reports:

A video posted to Facebook on May 8 shows a North Carolina police officer choking a man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland told The News & Observer in an interview Wednesday that the officer in the video is a part of the Warsaw Police Department. Warsaw is about an hour south and east of Raleigh.

The department and District Attorney Ernie Lee are investigating the incident May 5, Southerland said. Southerland did not identify the officer or the man involved in the video.

Hall posted a video of the altercation to Facebook and details surrounding why Waffle House called the authorities are still developing. What has been shared is that Hall acknowledged he was in an argument with employees of the Waffle House ahead of them calling the police.

According to Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland, which is about one hour southeast of Raleigh where the incident reportedly took place, the officer did not act properly. An investigation into the matter has been launched, but outrage by way of the incident has since exploded after the video posted by Hall went viral.

That is Anthony Wall, in prom clothes, being lifted off the ground and choked by a Warsaw County police officer @WaffleHouse. He had just taken his little sister to prom. And yet again @WaffleHouse called the cops. Anthony, of course was unarmed & non-violent. This is assault. pic.twitter.com/lLupZbfMcW — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 10, 2018

Add a fourth injustice. I’m done w/@WaffleHouse Now they called the cops on Anthony Wall—who was unarmed & non-violent. Warsaw County Cops assault him, choke him, & body slam him. He had just taken his little sister to prom#DoneWithWaffleHousepic.twitter.com/A6FmIUmIay — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 10, 2018

