Fresh Out, Fresh Perspective: 10 Things We Learned From Meek Mill on The Breakfast Club

After serving a portion of an unjust sentencing, Meek Mill is home and the culture – along with rich white Billionaires even – are celebrating his release and patiently waiting to see which direction he’s going to go with his music (expect some political prisoner content).

After making his way to the NBA Playoffs and some high profile interviews, Meek has finally landed in the guest seat of The Breakfast Club as a free man who is on a mission to bring attention to criminal justice reform.

Answering questions from Envy, Da God, and Angela Yee, Meek Mill talks about squashing his beef with any and every rapper he’s had problems with, rolling with armed security, and how he got addicted to prescription drugs.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Meek Mill on The Breakfast Club.

Team….Team A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on May 8, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT

1. Grand Hustle

One of the reasons it didn’t work out between Meek Mill and Grand Hustle is because he had managers that wanted to get their own interests satisfied before Meek and that threw a wrench into the whole situation.

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Power 105

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »