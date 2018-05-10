Azealia Banks Vows To Never Return To Israel

Azealia Banks has had her fair share of controversy over the years. The Harlem artist has found herself feuding with the country of Israel for her latest grievance after claims of mistreatment and other issues.

While on the road to perform at Tel Aviv’s Barby Club, her excitement was shown through her Twitter feed. After arriving in Israel, her excitement turned to frustration as she faced terrible service at her hotel and during her flight.

Banks took to social media and stated, “Sidebar: “I love my fans but the people in Tel Aviv are really very rude. The folks at the hotel, in restaurants, at the grocery store treated me with such disregard I really didn’t enjoy my time here. The show was great tho”. This prompted an extended rant where she opened up about feeling as if the airport was discriminating against her because she was black.

Her tweets can still be found her profile “Cheapy XO.” The Israel Airports Authority states that Azealia Banks was treated like every other customer that comes to them. Check out Azealia Banks complaints below.

No some old Jewish lady on my el al flight screamed at me in front of the whole plane for trying to put my bag where hers was. It was so racist I sat in my seat and cried — CHEAPY XO (@cheapyxo) May 8, 2018

