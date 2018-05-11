Jim Jones “Never Did 3 Quarters,” Snap Dogg ft. Fetty Wap “How Many” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.18

While the new generation of Hip-Hoppers might not care much about yesteryear’s street legends, the previous era of gangsta rappers like Jim Jones still pay homage to their hometown heroes.

For his latest visual “Never Did 3 Quarters” the Harlem representative shouts out street legend Rich Porter before sippin’ on some D’usse and lamping on beach in a robe. Now that’s livin’.

Fetty Wap meanwhile sips on some bottles and flexes some heavy wrists in Snap Dogg’s clip to “How Many.” Is Snap Dogg related to Snoop in some way, shape or form? Just asking.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Towkio featuring SZA, Lil Baby, and more.

JIM JONES – “NEVER DID 3 QUARTERS”

https://youtu.be/uThw9g6jEDo

SNAP DOGG FT. FETTY WAP – “HOW MANY”

https://youtu.be/v-t-Lr0L3ls

TOWKIO FT. SZA – “MORNING VIEW”

https://youtu.be/4k2rQeTth_k

GHOST OF THE MACHINE FT. SKYZOO – “ESCO SAID”

https://youtu.be/_ZQBwswHOJ8

LIL BABY – “SOUTHSIDE”

https://youtu.be/d-2KRSezHb0

DAE DAE – “NO I AIN’T PERFECT”

https://youtu.be/OroFdIkDpbg

TAYSAV – “SHARK TUNES”

https://youtu.be/DOThsQWcRuU