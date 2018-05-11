Two NYC Men Tortured Drug Dealer With Hot Iron Over $100K

The dope game comes with severe consequences. A dealer was allegedly attacked for eight hours straight over his stash.

Earlier this week, a Brooklyn jury heard a gruesome tale about how Michael Crumble and Ramell Markus reportedly kidnapped a heroin wholesaler and beat him mercilessly.

Tyrone Burch, who originally was in on the caper then turned informant, took the stand to detail how the two men tried to force Daniel Nieves to reveal where he hid his work and cash. “I told him if he didn’t give me the drugs and the money I was going to burn him,” he confessed.

He eventually kept his word. “I picked up the iron and felt it was hot and I burned him with the iron” he added.

Nieves took the stand and confirmed they tried to waterboard him to death. “Ramell tried to pour water on my face like in a movie torture tactic, like a suffocation tactic.” He eventually gave in and called someone to bring the assailaints the money and drugs.

Assistant US attorney Lindsay Gerdes chimed in saying “what Mr. Nieves endured can be described only as torture.”

Burch has already plead guilty to kidnapping. Crumble and Markus face up to seven years if convicted.

Via NY Post

—

Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York