Steve Rifkind Revived Loud Records, Plans Anniversary Projects For Big Pun & Wu-Tang Clan

Steve Rifkind, the mastermind behind popular 1990’s imprint Loud Records, helped usher in a bevy of legendary Hip-Hop releases that still captivate fans to this day. Rifkind has revived Loud along with RED Music, and has plans to bring attention to some of the biggest releases to emerge from the label.

Rifkind, 56, sat down with XXL for an exclusive interview to discuss his new moves regarding Loud. With two releases from the label, The Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Big Pun’s Capital Punishment both celebrating milestone anniversary years, Rifkind is angling Loud Records’ comeback with a proven track record of success.

From XXL:

Loud is celebrating the anniversaries for a few landmark albums this year, particularly Big Pun’s Capital Punishment and Wu-Tang’s 36 Chambers albums? What are some the plans you, Wu-Tang and Pun’s estate have as far as commemorating these albums?

With Wu-Tang, we’re gonna do a few things. We’re gonna remake the album with nine MCs from today and each new MC will play a character in the original 36 Chambers. There’s gonna be a major tour cause it’s also Wu’s 25[th anniversary]. And then with Pun, I’m actually on my way to see Joe and sit down to discuss what’s happening for this year for the 25th anniversary of Capital Punishment.

Rifkind currently just has one artist on his label, Bronx rapper Axel Leon, who the label head says was a connection made by way of Jim Jones. He also urges that while the game has changed dramatically since his heyday, he’s prepared to put artists first and maintain the quality Loud Records was known for.

—

