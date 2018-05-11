SavageXFenty: Demand For Rihanna’s New Lingerie Line Is High

Rihanna is breaking the Internet once again, but not for reasons directly tied to her sultry good looks. After her successful run in the makeup industry, the Barbadian superstar is making a foray into lingerie, and demand for her new line is so high that it’s shutting down the website.

The highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty lingerie line was announced to heavy fanfare earlier this week, with supporters currently awaiting their turn to cop some of the collection which consists of bras, corsets, panties, rompers, and even handcuffs for the more adventurous sorts.

The online site has a queue system for prospective buyers, but the wait times are a little lengthy and there were even reports the site was shut down. Things have been hairy enough to the point that #SavageXFenty began trending in the Twitter Moments segment, highlighting the woes of those who just want to purchase the undergarments.

We’ve collected some of the responses regarding the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and wait times below and on the following pages. Check out the lineup here and let us know if you were able to get in.

BITCH A WAIT TIME FOR A WEBSITE?? pic.twitter.com/IW64vEwZs4 — jane (@tracyjannne) May 11, 2018

Representation matters. I can’t express how comforting it is to go a site and see all shapes and sizes immediately. Too often It’s like “that’s cute but this model is a 0 so this probably wouldn’t look right on me.” Thank you @rihanna @SavageXFenty #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/rvt4x0MdbR — RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) May 11, 2018

