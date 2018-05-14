Pharrell Williams Set To Open Restaurant In Miami

One of Hip-Hop’s greatest minds is taking his talents to South Beach. Pharrell Williams is opening a up lounge in Miami.

In partnership with nightlife impresario David Grutman, owner of Club LIV, Skateboard P is taking a stab at the service industry. He is set to open the Swan and Bar Bevy restaurant this year.

Located at 90 N.E. 39th Street, the establishment will be a eatery and cocktail lounge hybrid spanning 17,000 square feet. Apparently the project has been in development for the last two years.

Grutman sounds confident it will make an impact in the already hot spot heavy city. “[Pharrell] has some great ideas and visions. I think it’s going to the be the most beautiful restaurant in Miami.”

The Swan and Bar Bevy is set to open this fall.

