Over the years Azealia Banks has gone from promising artist to what many people consider a social media troll. While she doesn’t dispute that she does takes issue with being blamed for how people take what she tweets and run with it.

Today the controversial Harlem rapper made her Breakfast Club debut to chop it up with Charlamagne and DJ Envy and of course demonstrated that she has no hairs on her tongue.

From her reasoning of supporting presidential candidate Donald Trump to her disdain for the RZA, Banks has no quarrel with voicing her opinions.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Azealia Banks on The Breakfast Club.

1. Don’t Listen To Me

While she’s known for riling people up with her social media posts about other celebrities, Banks says that a lot of her opinions are “terrible” and people shouldn’t “subscribe” to what she says.

