Home > News

NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey Fired, Blame LeBron James

Job security in the NBA? Pfft.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 36 mins ago
Leave a comment
Toronto Raptors hold media availability after being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

Dwane Casey is having one rollercoaster of a week. After his Toronto Raptors got booted from the playoffs on Monday (May 7) he was named NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday (May 9) and today (May 11), he got fired.

Per usual, Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

This is where we mention that the Toronto Raptors went 59-23, enough to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, the homie got canned.

 

Cold world, bruh.

Yeah, we’re blaming LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers swept the LeBronto Raptors, for this one.

Photo: Getty

Lebron James , nba

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE