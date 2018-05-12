Jay-Z’s TIDAL To Release New Prince Album Next Year

Jay-Z‘s TIDAL service might be under some scrutiny over streaming numbers, but the music subscription service has been news on the horizon. The Brooklyn business mogul is working on a new project from the late Prince, slated for release next year.

Variety reports:

The Prince Estate and Tidal announced today that the streaming service will exclusively debut an album of previously unreleased music by the late artist. According to the announcement, the album will contain “previously unreleased music sourced from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings.”

The album – expected to be released in 2019 – will stream exclusively on Tidal for fourteen days and will be available for download seven days after its debut, although which label will distribute the album was unclear: The announcement only says “A global physical release is planned via The Prince Estate following the exclusive digital premiere on Tidal.”

The outlet adds that the project will differ from one slated for a September release and overseen by Prince’s estate adviser Troy Carter.

