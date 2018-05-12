Azealia Banks Trending For Beefing With Cardi B, Not Her Music, As Usual

Cardi B responded to the criticism that Azealia Banks, once again, sent her way in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. The Bronx rapper went in on Banks by breaking down what she had to say about her (she called Cardi a “caricature.”).

“A woman who constantly finds joy in belittling black women (Beyonce, Rihanna, Skai Jackson, Remy Ma), cant try and stand for them because it’s convenient,” wrote Cardi. “The difference between me and you, I’ve never pretended to be or represent someone I’m not! I’ve made it where I am for being myself and staying true to that.”

Belcalis wasn’t done.

She added, “You busy trying to be a voice of reason and representative for women of color when you can’t even reason with yourself. You can’t understand where your insecurities come from and why your [sic] not happy in your OWN skin so you think because YOU can’t figure your sh*t out that you can create confusion for me, make me unsure about who I am! I know who I am! A daughter to a Hispanic father and a carribean [sic] mother and I’m proud of that!”

Of course, Azealia Banks had to respond in not so kind.

“I spoke about it for all of two minutes in an interview and you respond by calling me unattractive…mentioning my bleaching my skin and telling me to “‘suck your ass’ immediately proving yourself to be exactly who I thought .you were…A bird,” wrote Banks in her own now deleted post.

Banks definitely went in, extensively. After the clapback of the clapback, Cardi seems to have deleted or at least deactivated her Instagram.

Imagine if Azealia Banks used this same energy to promote her actual music and not talk ish about everyone else? Just saying.

Peep the reactions to this latest Cardi B and Azealia Banks tit for tat below and on the flip.

Azealia Banks: “Cardi B is a caricature and harmful to Black women.” Also Azealia Banks: pic.twitter.com/DdcqGmALNF — The Creole Khaleesi (@NotGeauxGabby) May 12, 2018

EVERY time I see Azealia Banks’ name trending, it’s because she’s beefing with yet ANOTHER woman in the industry. Never for her music. pic.twitter.com/BbJyXD3lK6 — grandmama shay 🦋. (@lilbratzzdoll) May 12, 2018

Azealia banks is currently the champion for black women, because it's convenient for her and chicks that have a prob with cardi. But tomorrow or in a few days, she's going to go right back to bleaching her skin, calling lil black girls whores, and spewing anti black male rhetoric — Cis lord problematic™ (@InTheDarkIShine) May 12, 2018

Cardi B is pregnant. Anybody applauding Azealia Banks in any way is evil. Some of you lack compassion. Y’all think everything is a joke and y’all don’t take life seriously. That woman has a human being growing inside of her and y’all feel so compelled to stress her out. — 🔮🤴🏾 (@DXMXC901) May 12, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

