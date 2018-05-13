André 3000 Drops Two Surprise Tracks For Mother’s Day

André 3000 has been silent on the music front for some time, focusing his creative energies on other endeavors but first and foremost, he is a still a musician at heart. The Outkast rapper unleashed two surprise tracks for Mother’s Day with the songs taking aim at sounds that venture away from Three Stacks’ Hip-Hop roots.

The first of the tracks, “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” is a piano-driven track with André 3000 leading into a reflective retelling of times spent with his parents. As written by Questlove via Twitter, both of 3000’s parents passed within a year of each other thus explaining the title track.

“Me and my mother drivin’ to the grocery store/Me ridin’ shotgun with my window rolled down/She smokes cigarettes and gets what she gets by/Hustlin’ harder rollers and a nightgown,” 3000 sings over the sparse production before turning the focus of the lyrics onto his father.

The second track, “Look Ma No Hands” is a 17-minute jazz-influenced instrumental with assistance on the piano from James Blake. Both songs feature Stacks on bass clarinet, which he shows off his skills with the instrument in grand fashion over the somber keys from Blake.

Fans are reacting to the drop of the new songs and we’ve collected those responses. Hit the flip to see those and check out both tracks below. Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.

This new andre 3000 got me floating pic.twitter.com/tA4AwKRnbg — Tony (@TonyWlvs) May 13, 2018

wow, ANDRE 3000. King of coming out of nowhere and putting me in my feelings at 3 am 😭😭😭 — crying hearts (@ayotola_onipede) May 13, 2018

3 stacks dropped a 17 min song which im counting as a solo project therefore since the requirement is meant, we can end the debate. Andre 3000 is the Greatest Rapper of All Time Thank For Coming pic.twitter.com/1Q5e98o3Pb — Black Hououin Kyoma (@ASAP_Olu) May 13, 2018

