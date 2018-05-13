Actor Chadwick Boseman Speaks At Howard University Commencement

Chadwick Boseman is living his best life, and inspiring people along the way. Yesterday (May 13), the Black Panther actor addressed the class of 2018 at Howard University’s commencement.

“When you have reached the Hilltop and you are deciding on next steps, you would rather find purpose than a career. Purpose is an essential element of you that crosses disciplines,” said Boseman, a Howard alum, to the assembled students, family, friends and faculty.

He added, “The Hilltop represents the culmination of the intellectual and spiritual journey you have undergone while you were here,” said Boseman. “Each of you have had your own difficulties with The Hill, but it’s okay because you made it on top. Sometimes, you need to feel the pain and sting of defeat to activate the real passion and purpose that God predestined inside of you.”

The year’s commencement also marked Howard’s 150th graduating class and Boseman was also blessed with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

See photos below and on the flip.

CONTINUED

—

Photos: Howard University

1 2 3 4 5Next page »