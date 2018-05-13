Home > News

Chance The Rapper Says Beyoncé Is Better Performer Than Michael Jackson At Dillard Graduation

Chano aimed to inspire but caused debate instead.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Chance the Rapper wants to secure a Beyoncé feature so bad bruh. While speaking at the commencement for Dillard University, the Chicago MC told the assembled graduated that Queen Bey’s Coachella performance was better than any of Michael Jackson’s, ever. 

This guy.

We get what Chance was trying to say—you have to aspire to be greater than your predecessors. That’s cool.

But there’s a time and a place for that. The focus should be on the graduates, not a petty debate.

