Federal Agency To Investigate adidas Over Yeezy Employee Injury

Kanye West and his Yeezy fashion imprint will be the target of an investigation launched by the Department of Labor’s OSHA agency, this after an employee was injured in Calabas, California two months ago. A large 3D printer fell on the foot of the employee, severely injuring the man and Yeezy could face thousands of dollars in workplace violation fines.

TMZ reports:

We broke the story … an Adidas employee was working on Yeezy shoes 2 months ago when a massive 3D printer fell over onto his foot. He was so badly injured he had to be airlifted to the hospital. Sources at the Calabasas complex say people have been “hush hush” about his condition, but word is the foot may have been amputated.

We’re told the Occupational Safety and Health Association is now trying to determine if there were any workplace violations that caused the accident. If they find any willful or repeated safety violations, Adidas could face fines up to $129k per violation.

The outlet adds that the employee has obtained legal counsel as well.

—

Photo: Getty