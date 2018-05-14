Newly Swole Wiz Khalifa Says He’d Offer MMA Fighter The Fade For Right Price

Once looking like he weighed 90 pounds soaking wet with rocks in his pockets, Wiz Khalifa has been looking swole lately. The Pittsburgh rapper recently said he’d be down to participate in an MMA bout, for the right price.

Wiz Khalifa says he completely AGREES with Jay Glazer … that he’s good enough to take a pro MMA fight if he wanted to.

There’s just one catch … HE NEEDS A CRAPLOAD OF MONEY!

Earlier this week, Glazer raved about Wiz … saying the rapper is an absolute beast in the gym — and has legit power.

So, when we saw Wiz at LAX we asked if there was a chance … and he didn’t say no!

“You got to pay me a whole bunch of money to get me to fight, man.”

So does Wiz Khalifa have hands or nah?

I just want it all 🐉 A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on May 12, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

