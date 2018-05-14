Is 50 Cent Hopping Into The Mixed Martial Arts Business?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has some experience in the fight business after trying his hand at promoting boxing matches, but over the weekend it looks like he’s ready to take on the world of mixed martial arts. Fif was spotted over the weekend attending a Bellator match in California, teasing a collaboration of sorts via Twitter.

Fif was in San Jose for Bellator 199 to watch headlining fighters Ryan Bader, who is Bellator’s light heavyweight champion, take on Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal. In a tweet featuring him and Bellator chief Scott Coker, 50 Cent captioned the photo “If we can get this right, it would be big.”

The prospect of 50 Cent getting involved in MMA would be interesting considering the now-bulkier Wiz Khalifa has been training heavily in the sport and even said he’d hop inside the fight cage. Coker has denied any talks of business dealings with 50 and said that he invited the rapper as a “family friend.”

As seen below, 50 was pulling for King Mo, who was the former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion. Strikeforce was a former fight promotion company that was brought out by Zuffa Inc., which owns UFC.

lf we can get this right, it would be big. pic.twitter.com/owZehdOgmu — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2018

The walk to the ring was longer then the. 🤨😡get the strap pic.twitter.com/UMBdhnt9u4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2018

l still can’t believe what l saw last night. 😳Damn!!! pic.twitter.com/qv5PlbT9xv — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2018

Yo I’m glad I️ didn’t bet on that 😳 Rayn Bader 👀, smoke my man. 😢you killed my man fool.😡get the strap — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2018

Photo: Getty